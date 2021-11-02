From Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini to Shilpa Shetty and Shefali Shah, several members from the Indian film fraternity took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Dhanteras. "Dhanteras ki shubhkamnaye," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted. Shilpa Shetty wished for everyone's good health this Dhanteras. Dhanteras Rangoli Designs 2021: Please Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantri and Lord Kuber Decorating Your House With Latest Rangoli Patterns.

"As the Festival of Lights begins... light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles... Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali. Stay healthy, stay happy," she wrote on Instagram. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini explained the significance of Dhanteras."Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and ayurveda. The REAL DHAN is our health. Dhanteras 2021: People Throng Jewellery Shops in Ahmedabad to Buy Gold And Silver on The Auspicious Day.

So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental. Happy Dhanteras," she tweeted.Marking the occasion, Shefali took to Instagram and wished everyone "the love, light and happiness always." Actor Rubina Dilaik, too, wished everyone a happy and prosperous Dhanteras. "Happy Dhanteras....... Maa Laxmi aap sabhi ko Dhan Daulat aur acha sawasth dein," she posted on Instagram.

Check Out The Wishes Below:

Amitabh Bachchan

Hema Malini

Dhanteras is celebrated as it is the birthday of Dhanvantri, father of medicine and ayurveda. The REAL DHAN is our health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the best of health for everyone, physical spiritual emotional mental. *Happy Dhanteras* 🪔💰 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 2, 2021

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Rubina Dilaik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Dhanteras is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle wherein people offer prayers to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)