Diego Simone Just Thinking 'about Improving, Getting out of This Dynamic'

Leeds [UK], Feb 8 (ANI): Atletico Madrid's manager Diego Simeone said he is only thinking about improving and wants to show the team is alive."I'm very respectful of every team and I don't give an opinion on situations that don't involve us. I just think about improving and getting out of this dynamic, which isn't so good. We have to show that we are alive," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying when asked about Real Madrid and Barcelona's Copa del Rey exits this week.Atletico Madrid have not won any of their last five games. The club is currently placed on the sixth position on La Liga table and Simeone stressed that they want to go ahead game by game."We have all finals. We have a challenge and an important responsibility. We are going to compete with very good teams. We don't go beyond taking things game by game - we've always believed in that," he said."I expect a full stadium, understanding the situation of the team, and the team understanding the situation of the championship. That's the most important thing," Simeone added.Atletico Madrid will now take on Granada in La Liga on February 9. (ANI)

