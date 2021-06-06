Members of the Indian film industry have taken to social media to wish veteran actor Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery after he got admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Sunday morning. The 98-year-old complained of breathlessness and was admitted to the hospital for the same. Confirming the news, Dilip Kumar's manager shared an update of the actor's health on his official Twitter account. Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due to Breathlessness, Reveals Wife Saira Banu.

"Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-COVID PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read. Soon after the tweet, wishes for Dilip Kumar's speedy recovery have started pouring in from fans and other celebrities. Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Legendary Actor Landed His First Film Thanks To Dilip Kumar’s Shikast?

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Praying for Dilip Saab's speedy recovery." Actor Urmila Matondkar wrote: "Wishing a speedy recovery to our great legend." Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career has spanned over six decades. 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986) are some the memorable films of Dilip Kumar.

Check Out Manoj Bajpayee's Tweet Below:

Praying 🙏 for Dilip Saab’s speedy recovery!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 6, 2021

Urmila Matondkar Wish Speedy Recovery to Dilip Sahab

Wishing a speedy recovery to our great legend 🙏 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 6, 2021

Not only the members of the film industry, Dilip Kumar's fans have also prayed for his speedy recovery. "Get well soon sir. You are a gem. Can't wait to see you in pink of your health," a fan tweeted. "Prayers to God for your speedy recovery," another fan wrote on Twitter. Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar for two days for some routine checkups and tests last year too.

