Washington DC, October 22: US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time) and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion. During initial remarks, the US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said at the event. "He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," the US President added. Diwali 2025: US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes on Deepawali, Calls It ‘Timeless Reminder of Light’s Victory Over Darkness’.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, President Trump said, " In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed." He further added that the Diya's flame reminds everyone "to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings."

Following his initial remarks, Trump lit up the diyas to celebrate the festival at the White House. A number of senior officials from the Trump Administration were present during the event, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor. A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.

The celebration at the White House underscores the cultural significance of Diwali in American society and the close ties between the United States and India. Earlier, US Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick introduced a bipartisan resolution in the US House of Representatives to recognise the religious and historical significance of Diwali, which began on October 20. According to a press release, the resolution honours Diwali's cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. It reflects the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora's contributions to the US. Diwali 2025 Wishes: Prime Ministers of Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand Extend Deepavali Greetings, Emphasise Festival’s Message of Hope, Renewal and Triumph of Light Over Darkness.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called 'Chhoti Diwali' or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers reciprocate by giving gifts to their sisters.

