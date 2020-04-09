DK Shivkumar Appeals Cong Workers to Save Lives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday appealed to party workers to save the lives of people of the state and show solidarity with the people in need amid the coronavirus lockdown."Humble appeal to Congress party workers that the time has come to do our best to save the lives of people of Karnataka. Hospitals across Karnataka are running short of blood. This is a call for able-bodied to volunteer & donate blood. Let us show solidarity with people in need," Shivakumar tweeted.With 16 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Karnataka reached 197 on Thursday, according to the state's Health Department.India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

