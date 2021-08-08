After wrapping up her shoot for Darlings, actor Shefali Shah is now all set to start shooting for her next film, Doctor G. On Sunday, Shefali took to Instagram and shared a string of images of her waiting for her flight at Mumbai's airport. Freddy Star Kartik Aaryan Gives Glimpse of His Pre-Shoot Sunday Mood.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen reading the script of 'Doctor G'. "New project. New journey. New shoes to fill. Doctor G here we come," she captioned the post. Bob Odenkirk Health Update: Better Call Saul Star Says He 'Is Doing Great' After Suffering a Heart Attack.

'Doctor G', which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, is based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Check Out Shefali Shah's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Anubhuti, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'. The team is currently shooting for the film in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)