Doctors Welcome Ordinance to Check Against Health Workers

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): After the Central government brought an ordinance to check violence against health workers, making it a cognizable and non-bailable offence, several doctors welcomed the move on Wednesday.Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "I welcome this ordinance. Such an ordinance was needed. This will instil fear in the minds of the people."Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, who works at Delhi's Dr RML Hospital, said: "We welcome this step by the Centre. This will boost the morale of doctors and all healthcare staff. This should be implemented for the future also."Dr SC Aggarwal, who was injured in an attack in Moradabad, and his wife Dr Deepa Aggarwal, said, "After this Ordinance by the Centre, incidents of violence against doctors might reduce. The safety of doctors and their families is important."Addressing a press conference here today, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said: "We have brought the ordinance under which any attack on health workers will be a cognizable, non-bailable offence. In the case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh."Javadekar said that an amendment will be made to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and ordinance will be implemented."Such crime will now be cognizable and non-bailable. An investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from three months to five years, and penalised from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 lakh," added Javadekar.Moreover, if the damage is done to vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be taken from the accused, he stated.The development comes after attacks on healthcare professionals, including doctors were reported from various parts of the country.Dr Sreejith N Kumar, a member of the central working committee of Indian Medical Association (IMA), told ANI: "We are extremely grateful to the Central government for this ordinance. The immediate provocation was that even burial to a doctor was denied in Tamil Nadu recently. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was asking the people to give respect to medical professionals.""We welcome the step. It was necessary in the wake of attacks on doctors in the recent past. The Central government must come up with a Central Protection Act to ensure the safety of doctors in the long run,' said Dr Amardeep, a senior resident at AIIMS-Delhi. (ANI)

