Nawada, July 30: Following the "Dog Babu" incident in Patna where a dog was issued a residential certificate, a similar incident has occurred in Nawada, Bihar. An application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of "Dogesh Babu," with a dog's photo, prompting the Nawada District Magistrate to order action. The DM has instructed the local police to file an FIR and investigate the matter thoroughly. An online application was submitted by a person in the Sirdala RTPS (Right to Public Service) office demanding a residential certificate for a pet dog named Dogesh Babu. The application also has a picture of a pet dog.

When the matter came to light, Nawada District Magistrate Ravi Prakash took it seriously and directed the concerned officials to investigate and take necessary action. DM Ravi Prakash said that "Such tampering with administrative processes is not acceptable under any circumstances. Action will be taken against the culprits." He wrote on the social media platform, "copycats... or rather copycats, were caught trying to apply for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli. FIR is being registered for cheap and cheap humour-satire." Patna DM Conducts Inquiry in 'Dog Babu' Residential Certificate Case, Vows Strict Action.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, a valid residential certificate was issued in the name of a dog in the Masaurhi zone office of Patna. After which this matter went viral on social media all over Bihar, now this incident of Sirdala in Nawada has again raised questions on the authenticity of government documents. Sirdala Zone Officer Abhinav Raj said that on Tuesday, news came from the RTPS personnel of the zone office that an online application for a residence certificate was received.

He informed that the name of the applicant was Dogesh Babu, gender male, father Dogesh's Papa, mother Dogesh's Mami, village Kharondh, ward number 11, post Sherpur, block Sherpur, zone Sirdala district, Nawada, along with other information. Abhinav Raj has lodged an FIR under Section 319 (2) (fraud), Section 340 (1), 340 (2) (fraudulent use of electronic records), misuse of government system, Section 335, 241 (forgery). Along with this, it is also a punishable offense under Section 66D (fraud and impersonation through computer resources) of the Information Technology Act 2000, for which an FIR has been lodged against the applicant in Sirdala police station. Only in Bihar! Pet Dog Named ‘Dog Babu’ Issued Residential Certificate in Patna With Father’s Name ‘Kutta Babu’ and Mother’s Name ‘Kutiya Devi’, Internet Can’t Handle It.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan conducted an inquiry regarding the issue of a residential certificate with the name 'Dog Babu' in the district. The DM, accompanied by City Superintendent of Police (East), Sub-Divisional Officer, Land Reforms Deputy Collector, District Public Grievance Redressal Officer and other officials, visited the Block-cum-Circle Office in Masaurhi to investigate the case. The DM stated that the certificate was issued on the basis of forged documents, and was not an inadvertent mistake but a deliberate attempt to defame the state government and district administration.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)