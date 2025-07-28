In India, where getting government certificates can sometimes present challenges, including delays, complex procedures and varying requirements across states, a dog’s residence certificate was certain to raise eyebrows online. The residential certificate is issued for a pet dog in Patna with the name ‘Dog Babu.’ It doesn’t stop here. The canine’s father’s name is further listed as ‘Kutta Babu’ and mother’s name as ‘Kutiya Devi.’ While the post might make everyone chuckle, social media users collectively react with “Only in Bihar” posts on X (formerly Twitter). Not much information is immediately available, it is reported that a probe into the matter is underway. But it is not confirmed. Drone Sighting Rumours Create Panic Among Villagers in Uttar Pradesh: Are Criminals Using Drones for Robbery in UP Villages?

Pet Dog Named ‘Dog Babu’ Issued Residential Certificate in Patna

Only in India! A residential certificate issued in dog’s name in Patna! Har kutte ka din aata hai! 😊 https://t.co/YjlF5wvOK8 pic.twitter.com/LvXrfC3qZt — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 28, 2025

'Only in Bihar!'

This is Bihar, anything can happen here! The residence certificate of "Dogesh Bhai" is made in Bihar. Name- Dog Babu Father - Kutta babu pic.twitter.com/QeeCdtwur3 — Digital News Update (@DGNewsUpdate) July 28, 2025

Residential Certificate For 'Dog Babu'

Only in Bihar a residence certificate is issued in the name of “Dog babu” with father’s name as “Kutta babu” pic.twitter.com/NRcO8pjXjU — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) July 28, 2025

Is It For Real?

अपनी आँखों से देख लीजिए! बिहार में 24 जुलाई को एक कुत्ते ने आवास प्रमाण पत्र बनवा लिया। यह वही प्रमाणपत्र है जिसे बिहार में SIR में मान्य किया जा रहा है, जबकि आधार और राशन कार्ड को फ़र्ज़ी बताया जा रहा है। आप ख़ुद फ़ोटो और नाम जाँच लीजिए: ‘डॉग बाबू', पिता का नाम 'कुत्ता बाबू',… pic.twitter.com/ZBOvrgqIyq — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) July 27, 2025

