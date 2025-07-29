Patna (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan on Tuesday conducted an inquiry regarding the issue of a residential certificate with the name 'Dog Babu' in the district.

The DM, accompanied by City Superintendent of Police (East), Sub-Divisional Officer, Land Reforms Deputy Collector, District Public Grievance Redressal Officer and other officials, visited the Block-cum-Circle Office in Masaurhi to investigate the case.

The DM stated that the certificate was issued on the basis of forged documents, and was not an inadvertent mistake but a deliberate attempt to defame the state government and district administration.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those who have made this malicious attempt," the official stated.

As per preliminary inquiry, the application for the certificate included an Aadhaar card belonging to a woman from Delhi. Despite the misleading information, the revenue officer approved and issued the residential certificate without conducting due verification.

An FIR has been lodged against the applicant, the IT assistant involved in processing the application, and the revenue officer who issued the certificate. The Revenue and Land Reforms Department has been recommended to suspend the revenue officer, while the IT assistant has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Officials further confirmed that the application was processed through the RO login without proper scrutiny, and the issued residential certificate has since been cancelled.

An investigation is ongoing against the applicant for identity misuse and providing false evidence to obtain official documents. Authorities assured that all those involved in the incident will face stringent action.

The certificate, which has surfaced on social media platforms, lists 'Dog Babu' as a resident of Masaurhi, accompanied by a picture of a dog in the top right corner. The certificate also mentions the names of its parents as 'Kutta Babu' (father) and 'Kutiya Devi' (mother).

A day earlier, Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav mocked the Bihar government over the issue and pointed out that this was the same residence certificate that had been requested from voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission of India.

"See it with your own eyes! On July 24 in Bihar, a dog got a residence certificate issued. This is the same certificate that is being accepted in Bihar under SIR, while Aadhaar and ration cards are being called fake. Check the photo and name yourself: 'Dog Babu', father's name 'Kutta Babu', mother's name 'Kutiya Babu', and address - Kaulichak Mohalla, Ward Number 15, Masaurhi Municipal Council. The certificate number is BRCCO/2025/15933581," Yogendra Yadav posted on X. (ANI)

