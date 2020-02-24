Don''t Wind Up Jalyukt Shivar, Water Grid Schemes: BJP MLA

Jalna, Feb 24 (PTI) A BJP MLA from parched Marathwada region in Maharashtra on Monday appealed to the Shiv Sena-led coalition government to not wind up the 'Jalyukt Shivar' scheme and the water grid project of the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.

Addressing a press conference here, the MLA Narayan Kuche said, "If you want, you can rechristen the 'Jalyukt' and water grid schemes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar or Congress president Sonia Gandhi, but don't wind them up as they are crucial in resolving the water woes".

He also accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Sena, NCP and the Congress, of closing down the welfare schemes launched by the ersthwile BJP government in the state.

"Even the farm loan waiver scheme of the MVA government is deceptive. This government is running on three wheels and is direction-less," the Badnapur MLA alleged while speaking to reporters.

He alleged collusion between some officials of the Revenue department in Jalna district and police officers in operating an illegal sand extraction racket.

The MLA demanded revocation of ban on sand mining, saying the closure of the activity is responsible for the rise in the illegal smuggling of sand.

