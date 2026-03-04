New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The government of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday issued a notice stating that a 24*7 control room has been established at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi, in view of the escalating tensions in West Asia.

"In view of the current unprecedented circumstances, the Madhya Pradesh government has established a 24x7 control room at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi, to assist residents of Madhya Pradesh living in Gulf countries," the notice read.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead for India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final at Wankhede on March 5: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and Diversions Announced.

Furthermore, the notice stated that any resident of Madhya Pradesh currently residing in any Gulf country can get assistance through the control room.

"Under this, all residents of Madhya Pradesh who have reached Gulf countries for studies, employment, business, tourism, etc. and require any kind of assistance in the current circumstances can contact this control room. With the help of the control room, the Madhya Pradesh government will provide assistance to those concerned by contacting the Government of India and other relevant agencies," the notice added.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: DMK Announces Tiruchi Siva, Prof J Constantine Ravindran as Candidates; Allots One Seat Each to Congress, DMDK.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also announced the establishment of a Special Control Room in view of the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, providing multiple helpline numbers for Indian nationals.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating that a dedicated Control Room has been set up to assist citizens amid the ongoing tensions.

Indian nationals have been advised to remain in touch with the respective embassies and monitor official updates for further advisories.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also established a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room on Sunday to review preparedness in view of the evolving airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East.

This comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes. The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)