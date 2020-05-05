'Door is Still Open' for Alex Hales, Says Eoin Morgan

London [UK], May 5 (ANI): England's white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan has said that the 'door is still open' for his compatriot Alex Hales to earn a recall to the Three Lions T20 World Cup squad if he gains back the trust of the management.Hales was axed from England's (eventual winners) 50-over World Cup squad last summer for failing a second test for recreational drug use.The 31-year-old cricketer who has played 60 T20Is was a member of the England side that reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 in India. Hales had been a key cog in the batting wheel of England side in the past few years especially after the 2015 ICC World Cup."In terms of what that looks like, practically, it's human nature, it's about developing trust. I don't think you can put a time limit on gaining back that trust, and that's not just with me, that's with every member of the squad, the backroom staff, the selectors," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying."What happened was actually quite considerably harmful to the environment, which obviously led to the breakdown in trust between Alex and our players, so to say, how long that will take to regain, we don't know, but certainly the door is still open for that trust to be built back up," he added.The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.The previous edition of the showpiece event was won by West Indies after they defeated England on the back of Carlos Braithwaite heroics in the final over. Braithwaite had smashed four sixes in the final over to take his side over the line. (ANI)

