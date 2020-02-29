During Afghanistan Visit, Foreign Secretary Reiterates India's Commitment to Enhanced Political, Economic Partnership

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): In his first visit abroad after taking over as the Foreign Secretary, Harsha Vardhan Shringla visited Afghanistan on February 28-29, where he interacted with top leadership of the country and reiterated India's commitment to enhanced political, economic and development partnership between the two neighbours and strategic partners."During his visit, Foreign Secretary called on President Dr Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai. He also met First Vice President-elect Mr Amrullah Saleh, NSA Dr Hamdullah Mohib, Acting Foreign Minister Mr Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri and Acting Finance Minister Mr Abdul Zadran. He separately interacted with a wide cross-section of Afghan leaders from politics, media, civil society and academia," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs read.Shringla reiterated India's consistent support for an independent, sovereign, democratic, pluralistic and inclusive Afghanistan in which interests of all sections of Afghan society are preserved."He also conveyed India's support for enduring and inclusive peace and reconciliation which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. He underscored that sustainable peace in Afghanistan requires an end to externally sponsored terrorism," the MEA said.According to MEA, the Foreign Secretary congratulated the people and Government of Afghanistan on the conduct of the fourth presidential elections and the declaration of the final results."The leadership of Afghanistan deeply appreciated India's support for peace, development and prosperity of Afghanistan, including the efforts for regional connectivity such as the operationalisation of Chahbahar Port and establishment of Air Freight Corridors between various cities of India and Afghanistan," the release from MEA read."Agreements for road projects in Bamyan and Mazar-e-Sharif provinces of Afghanistan with Indian development assistance were signed during the visit. It was agreed to work together for the implementation of the New Development Partnership and further expand cooperation in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement," it stated.The meetings came ahead of the US-Taliban deal, which has been under negotiation for almost 18 months between the two sides and was signed in Doha earlier today. (ANI)

