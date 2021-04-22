On the ocassion of World Earth Day, Bollywood star and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar along with her Climate Warrior advocacy initiative has joined hands with preloved thrifting store Dolce Vee (from the social enterprise platform SaltScout), and launched the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator. Earth Day 2021 Google Doodle: Search Giant Wishes Happy Earth Day via a Powerful Creative Encouraging People to 'Plant the Seed to a Brighter Future'.

The Durgamati star's Climate Warrior advocacy initiative has been putting the environment at the forefront while raising awareness and helping people understand how they can lead more climate-friendly lives. And this Earth Day, Bhumi has taken it to the next level, with a novel way for individuals to contribute to significant environmental conservation in a simple and practical way, while also seeing their tangible impact. Earth Day 2021: Manushi Chhillar Features in a New Campaign PETA India, Encourages Everyone To Ditch Meat on the Occasion.

For the first time, when you buy a piece of preloved clothing, you will also be able to see the estimated water and carbon savings associated with it. And numbers are real. For instance, the most recent pair of jeans they processed saves an estimated 1826 litres of water, which is about as much as a person drinks in a year, and an estimated 4 kg of carbon dioxide or equivalent greenhouse gases, which is roughly equivalent to driving a car for 23 km - all from buying that single pair preloved over newly manufactured!

The Shubh Mangal Savdhaan star is leading by example. She will go live on her social media platform for an interactive session to give her fans a live demo of how the calculator works, and fans will be able to send in information on their clothing for a live on-the-spot assessment of the Water and Carbon statistics associated with their own pieces! What's more, Bhumi will be wearing a preloved piece during the session herself!

And in the first nationwide call to action of its kind, the Bala star has made it easy for everyone to contribute and be 'Climate Warriors'. "On Earth Day, I will be giving pieces from my wardrobe a new life with you, and also launch the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator so you can see your very real impact by choosing preloved," said Bhumi. She added, "Everyone can be a Climate Warrior with this initiative. If you have good condition clothing and accessories that you'd like to share, you can donate them for a charity sale too! Just DM on the Instagram handle @dolceveelove, and we can sort out doorstep pick up from you, wherever you are across India. What's more, you will even be given an estimate of the water and carbon savings arising from your contribution!"

Bhumi's Climate Warrior initiative had an organic synergy with Dolce Vee, as a brand focused on sustainability. Founder Komal Hiranandani says, "Bhumi's commitment towards environmental conservation is genuine and untiring. We couldn't be prouder to work with her for this launch. She is a true leader in showing us how we can come together to take steps - both big and small - to protect nature, and is constantly seeking to lead the way forward.

