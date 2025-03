Kathmandu, March 18: An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude was recorded in western Nepal on Tuesday. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality by the tremor. Earthquakes in Nepal: 2 Quakes of Magnitude 4.1 and 4 on Richter Scale Hit Baglung and Myagdi; No Casualties Reported.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said that it recorded the 4.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located at Batulasain of Achham district, 450 km west of Kathmandu at 6:33 am. However, there was no immediate report of any damage caused by the tremor. On March 8, a magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded in Baglung district also in western Nepal.

