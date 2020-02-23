Eastern Naval Command Denies Reports of Proposal to Set Up Secretariat in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 23 (ANI): The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has denied having received any proposal from Andhra Pradesh government of setting up of a secretariat in Millennium Towers, according to an official statement.The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) released the statement after a few publications reported that the state government will be setting up a Secretariat here. "Eastern Naval Command (ENC) categorically rules out neither receiving any proposal nor raising any objections to Government of Andhra Pradesh regarding setting up of the Secretariat in Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam as reported in some media on 22 Feb 2020, "read the statement.The state Assembly had earlier passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

