Eateries on Highways Closed Due to Lockdown, NHAI Extends Helping Hand to Truck Drivers

By Joymala BagchiNew Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The truckers plying on the highways to carry medicines and essential items during the lockdown do not have usual places to eat and NHAI is providing them food at its toll plazas.Truckers said they face some problems as dhabas and roadside eateries are closed."We are facing problems concerning food as all eateries and dhabas are closed due to the lockdown. I ate four chapatis and vegetable in the morning and will eat once I reach home. If we get food on the road, it will be good," said Raju, a truck driver who was on his way to Chandigarh from Noida to supply medicine.Arvind, who drove a truck from Maharashtra to Delhi, said he crossed several toll plazas and got food twice."I work for a company that supplies medicine. Coming from Maharashtra to Delhi, I crossed several toll plazas and got food in two," he said. Apart from food, the truck drivers also face a problem if their water supply finishes.Considering the present crisis, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is providing food to truck drivers on national highways at toll plazas across the country."They are being provided with takeaway breakfast, lunch and dinner. The food varies according to the regions. In Bihar and West Bengal, we provide rice whereas in Jammu and Kashmir more fruits are being given," an NHAI official told ANI.Food is provided in takeaway packets. NHAI is also ensuring hassle-free movement of trucks on the highways.The Road Transport and Highways Ministry had decided to suspend toll collection during the 21-day lockdown period. NHAI has 551 toll plazas across the country.India is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was announced on March 24.According to the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the disease.There are 4067 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)