ED Moves Bombay HC Seeking Cancellation of Bail to Wadhawan Brothers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Wadhawan brothers in connection with the gangster Iqbal Mirchi case.The court has issued a notice to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the matter and slated it for further hearing on April 23.The Wadhwan brothers, who were arrested in the matter in January this year for their dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi, were granted bail by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.The Wadhawan brothers have been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

