New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Artificial intelligence may be reshaping how films and content are made, but human judgment remains at the heart of storytelling, industry leaders said at a high-level session during the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the capital.

The Motion Picture Association (MPA), in association with FICCI, convened a panel titled "Where Content Meets Code: Reimagining Storytelling" on the opening day of the summit on February 16.

The discussion examined AI's growing role as a collaborator across the content value chain, from development and production to marketing and distribution.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 has drawn heads of state from 20 nations, ministerial delegations from 45 countries, and CEOs of some of the world's largest technology companies, underlining its expanding global footprint. India is the first country from the Global South to host the global gathering.

The panel featured Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification; Sushant Sreeram, Head of Marketing and SVOD at JioStar; Tyrone Estephan, Managing Director at Alt. VFX; Merzin Tavaria, Co-Founder and President, Global Production and Operations at DNEG; Niraj Ruparel, Creative Technology Lead at WPP and WPP Media India; and Vatsal Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Prismix Studios.

Offering a platform perspective, Sreeram said AI tools can provide signals and insights but cannot independently predict or create what has not existed before.

"What an AI platform or engine will not be able to do on its own entirely yet is to be able to tell us something about the future that should not have existed in the past. I think we can take all the signals that we can get from all of these AI platforms and tools and capabilities, but ultimately it will boil down to our judgment. In a world of infinite possibilities, what choices we make, either as creators, storytellers or platforms, is what will matter," he said, adding that in a world of infinite possibilities, the choices made by creators, storytellers and platforms will define outcomes.

Highlighting accessibility and inclusion, Ruparel emphasised AI's potential to empower underserved communities. He noted that AI-enabled tools can convert visual inputs into spoken responses, expanding access, but stressed that co-creation is essential to building meaningful solutions.

"AI has got eyes now. So let's go to a community which doesn't have one, and let's co-create something with them. You scan anything and it talks back to you, that's empowerment. AI has got something to offer for all the problems we are grappling with as Indians. But unless you co create, you are just living in your own bubble trying to build solutions," he said.

From a visual effects standpoint, Estephan described AI as an instrument rather than a replacement for creative depth. "AI really is an instrument, but the creator is still conducting the entire orchestra," he said, underscoring the human effort required to shape powerful narratives.

The discussion reinforced that while AI is accelerating production and expanding creative possibilities, storytelling, values and decision-making remain human-led.

The MPA's programme on AI and the creative economy will continue through 2026 across key global markets.

Beyond media and entertainment, India is positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven climate solutions, advancing institutional innovations and multilateral partnerships, including providing village-level weather forecasts, demonstrating AI's broader transformative potential. (ANI)

