Editors Guild of India Condemns Attack on Arnab Goswami and His Wife

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement condemning the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray."The Editors Guild of India strongly condemns the physical attack against senior editors of Republic TV channel Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray in the early hours of Thursday, April 23, in Mumbai, when they were returning home from work," read the statement issued by the Guild.The Guild in its letter urged the Mumbai Police to bring to book those who had attacked the two editors.On April 23, Arnab Goswami had lodged a complaint alleging that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV headquarters in Worli, Mumbai.An FIR was registered on Thursday morning against two persons for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. Both the suspects have been arrested by the police. (ANI)

