Eight Indonesians Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi Quarantined by Police in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Eight Indonesians who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital were picked from a mosque in Nagina area here on Tuesday and were later quarantined by the local police. Sanjay Singh, SP (Rural) said, "The Indonesians have been home-quarantined. We have registered a case against five persons of the mosque."Meanwhile, in New Delhi people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, were taken to different hospitals for a checkup.Earlier, 24 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the accurate number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15, that violated lockdown conditions.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

