Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman was killed in a fire that gutted eight houses in Dugyani village in Shimla district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Sodha Mani, they said.

The blaze was put out by the fire brigade with the help of local people and the police.

The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.

