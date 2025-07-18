New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The 13th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is finally out. The grand award ceremony for the South Indian film industry will be taking place in Dubai.

The 13th edition of SIIMA will be held on September 5 and 6 in Dubai.

Taking to her Instagram handle, SIIMA Chairperson Brinda Prasad shared a poster announcing the return of the award ceremony to Dubai. She also revealed the dates of the event.

"The biggest celebration of South Indian Cinema is back! Dubai | 5th & 6th September. Get ready for SIIMA's 13th edition, where stars shine the brightest!" wrote SIIMA.

As per the official website of SIIMA, the South Indian Awards is one of the popular award shows in South India with the highest TV Viewership across all 5 South Indian States and also has the highest social media reach of over 1.5 billion Digital Impressions every year.

The organisers have not released the list of nominations of the films yet.

Last year, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned as the Best Actress (Critics) for her performance in Mani Ratnam's film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya during her winning moment.

Kabir Khan presented the award to Aishwarya at the SIIMA 2024.

In her acceptance speech, she said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with the award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru, Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is celebrating the work of the entire team."

Aishwarya's co-star Chiyaan Vikram also took home the Best Actor (Tamil) award at SIIMA 2024.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. (ANI)

