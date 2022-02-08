New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its list of Oscars nominees on Tuesday evening.
The announcement, made by actors Tracee Ellis-Ross and Leslie Jordan on the Academy's social media pages, focused on recognising a diverse set of talents and movies across 23 categories.
Also Read | Oscars 2022 Nominations: Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car Lead the Race; Check Out the Key Nominees of 94th Academy Awards.
The 94th edition of the award ceremony will take place on March 27.
Also Read | From Choi Woo-shik’s The Boy Next Door to Cha Eun-Woo’s My Romantic Some Recipe, 7 Good K-dramas You Can Actually Watch for Free On YouTube!.
Here are the nominations:
Best Picture:
The Power of the Dog
Dune
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
West Side Story
King Richard
CODA
Belfast
Drive My Car
Nightmare Alley
Directing:
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
Don't Look UP
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judy Dench (Belfast)
Kristen Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Actress in a Leading role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Actor in a Leading Role
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of the God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
Spider Man: No Way Home
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Original Song
Be Alive (King Richard)
Does Orguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Original Score
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Make up and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, Tick... Boom
Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu-Take And Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)