New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its list of Oscars nominees on Tuesday evening.

The announcement, made by actors Tracee Ellis-Ross and Leslie Jordan on the Academy's social media pages, focused on recognising a diverse set of talents and movies across 23 categories.

Also Read | Oscars 2022 Nominations: Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car Lead the Race; Check Out the Key Nominees of 94th Academy Awards.

The 94th edition of the award ceremony will take place on March 27.

Also Read | From Choi Woo-shik’s The Boy Next Door to Cha Eun-Woo’s My Romantic Some Recipe, 7 Good K-dramas You Can Actually Watch for Free On YouTube!.

Here are the nominations:

Best Picture:

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

West Side Story

King Richard

CODA

Belfast

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Directing:

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

Don't Look UP

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kristen Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Actress in a Leading role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Actor in a Leading Role

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of the God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

Spider Man: No Way Home

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Song

Be Alive (King Richard)

Does Orguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Make up and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, Tick... Boom

Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu-Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)