Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, who is on a two-day visit to Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) headquarters in Nagpur, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various important projects and conducted a review meeting of WCL.

During the programme on Friday, Union Minister virtually flagged off 25 electric vehicles. Reddy also virtually laid the foundation stones for the 'Black Diamond Sports Stadium' in Kamptee, Nagpur area, the 'Swami Vivekananda Eco Park' in Tadali, Wani area, and the First Mile Connectivity Project at Sasti Open Cast Mine in Ballarpur area. These projects will promote infrastructure development, environmental protection, and modernisation of mining operations in the region, according to a release.

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Subsequently, he reviewed WCL's work related to coal production, safety, sustainable development, environmental protection, and future projects. In the review meeting, Reddy praised Team WCL's work culture and performance, expressing expectations for better results in the current financial year. He elaborated on WCL's role in the changing landscape of the coal industry.

During the review meeting, Harish Duhan, CMD of WCL, provided detailed information about the achievements of WCL during the financial year 2025-26, the release stated.

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Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal; B. Sairam, Chairman, Coal India Limited and other senior officers of the Ministry of Coal, Coal India Limited and WCL were also present. The Minister will visit the Murpar underground mine on March 14, 2026, to inspect the ongoing mine closure process, the release stated.

Following this, the minister will hold a meeting with the District Collector and the Mine Closure Advisory Committee (MCAC). WCL's Mine Closure Nodal Officers, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), consultants, and representatives from local villages will be present during this meeting. (ANI)

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