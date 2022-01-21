Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): The Holiday cult classic 'A Christmas Story' has been greenlit by Legendary and Warner Bros, with Peter Billingsley back to reprise his role as Ralphie Parker.

Deadline confirmed the news that the sequel will premiere on HBO Max, with 'Airplane' star Julie Hagerty playing Billingsley's mother.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Completes 14 Years in Television Industry, Fans Express Their Love and Admiration for the Late Actor on Social Media.

The cult classic follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to the real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.

The script of the project was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show banner. Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee for Legendary.

Also Read | Actress Olivia Munn Opens Up About Breastfeeding Struggle.

The project is set to go on floors at the end of February in Bulgaria. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)