New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Indian Army's Western Command commemorated the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day by organising a series of veterans' rallies and outreach programmes across northern India, reaffirming its deep respect and enduring commitment to the welfare of the veteran community.

The celebrations, held from January 14 to 18, covered Kangra, Amritsar, Ambala, Delhi and the Tricity region. The initiatives underscored the Command's gratitude towards veterans for their invaluable service and lifelong contribution to the nation, while strengthening bonds between serving personnel and ex-servicemen, according to the release.

As part of its sustained focus on veterans' welfare, Western Command has established 41 Veterans Sahayata Kendras (VSKs) to function as single-window grievance redressal centres.

In addition, 79 Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinics are operational to provide quality medical care to veterans and their dependents. To further enhance these facilities, more than ₹5 crore was allocated in the previous year, with an additional ₹2.5 crore earmarked in the current year, as stated in the release.

Large-scale Ex-Servicemen Rallies were also organised at Jammu and Ferozepur, alongside continued financial, medical and psychological support to spinal-injured soldiers at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Mohali. In line with Central Government initiatives, Project NAMAN has been re-implemented to further strengthen institutional care and support mechanisms for veterans and Veer Naris.

The culmination of the celebrations took place with a grand veterans' event at Chandimandir, organised by Headquarters Western Command. The event saw participation from over 1,000 veterans of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. The gathering highlighted the enduring legacy of service and sacrifice that continues to inspire future generations.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, along with Shuchi Katiyar, Regional President, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), interacted with veterans and their families, expressing heartfelt appreciation for their distinguished service.

Eminent nonagenarian veterans and families, including Brig Satjit Singh, Col D C Sharma, Col Gurkirt Singh Nagra, Lt Col T S Dhillon, Maj Karnail Singh, Maj R S Sindhu, Subha Gill, Jaya Babbar, Shalini Bhandral and Deepika Kohli, were felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Gen Katiyar lauded veterans for their continued contributions to society beyond active service, noting that their leadership, discipline and values reinforce the credibility of the Armed Forces. He reaffirmed Western Command's commitment to veterans' welfare and invited their experience and guidance to support ongoing modernisation initiatives of the Indian Armed Forces and national development. (ANI)

