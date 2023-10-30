Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to reprise his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again'.

On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared his look from the film.

In the photo, the actor dons a police uniform and flaunts his biceps. In the backdrop, there is also an image of Lord Hanuman.

"SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!! ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!! [?] #SinghamAgain," he captioned the post.

"Nathkhat" Ranveer received a shoutout from his other 'Singham Again' co-stars including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Can't wait to reunite with my Seedi Bamba, I mean Simmba in #SinghamAgain ," Akshay wrote.

"The most notorious officer of my squad, #Simmba," Ajay wrote.

'Singham Again,' helmed by Rohit Shetty, stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits. (ANI)

