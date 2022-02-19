Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Sony has announced the release date for the upcoming film 'A Man Called Otto' starring Tom Hanks.

Directed by Marc Foster with a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, the film will hit theatres on December 25, 2022.

Also Read | “#Sponsor” Stars Tease What Viewers Can Look Forward To In The … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

The movie was sold earlier this month after a bidding war at the Berlin Film Festival's virtual European Film Market.

Also starring Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is an American update on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's best-selling novel 'A Man Called Ove'. The book's 2015 Swedish film adaption was nominated for two Oscars, including the best foreign-language film. (ANI)

Also Read | Scott Eastwood Reveals Brad Pitt Had to Intervene When Shia LaBeouf Got ‘Volatile’ on Fury Set.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)