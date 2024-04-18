Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Chiyaan Vikram's 57th birthday today, the makers of Thangalaan released a special behind-the-scenes video as a tribute.

Speaking about the tribute video, director Pa.Ranjith, said, "Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team.

"I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir's birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations".

In response, Vikram shared the YouTube link of the tribute video, expressing gratitude to his team, "Thank you my team #Thangalaan for this fiery yet beautiful 'tribute'," he wrote.

Vikram is seen rolling, fighting, and getting beaten up in the BTS video.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in the early 1900's, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative from real-life events. It is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in the South of India.

The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai with Music Direction by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films. (ANI)

