Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Actor Aamir Ali talked about his collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for the thriller series 'Lootere'. He expressed his excitement about getting an opportunity to work with the ace filmmaker again after 'Faraaz'.

Aamir Ali said, "When I quit television a few years back and wanted to do OTT, he was on the top of my list. It's a dream come true working with Hansal sir again. The kind of maker he is; I am nobody to talk about it. The work he does and the shows he makes are top-notch. I've just been lucky and blessed that he likes the way I perform and I get to be a part of his project."

'Lootere' stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali in the lead roles, directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfil a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

'Lootere' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar .

Talking about Ali, he appeared in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' playing the role of Sameer Kaul. Later he was seen in the show, 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki' to play the role of Saumya Parashar. He played a lead in 'Kya Dill Mein Hai'. He participated in 'Nach Baliye 3' with Sanjeeda Sheikh. Ali also did a cameo in 'Kuchh Is Tara'. He was also seen in 'Zara Nachke Dikha 2' in 2010. In 'F.I.R.', he played the character of Inspector Bajrang Pandey. He also participated in the reality show 'Power Couple' with Sanjeeda Sheikh. (ANI)

