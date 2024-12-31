Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan congratulated the team of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' for its blockbuster success worldwide.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan Productions took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil."

https://x.com/AKPPL_Official/status/1873964834729189514

Actor Allu Arjun responded to the tweet and wrote, "Thank You very much for your warm wishes. Warm Regards to the entire team of AKP."

https://x.com/alluarjun/status/1873979664143966622

According to Mythri Movie Makers, the official production house of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film has surpassed the Rs 1,500 crore mark in worldwide box office collections.

On the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans at the "Thank You India" press meet. He said, "I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people's love. The numbers are temporary, but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever. Thank you for that love."

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

