Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has marked 2024 as a year defined by "grit, grind, and growth." In his latest post, the Fighter actor emphasized the importance of purpose and perseverance in both his personal and professional life. With 2025 on the horizon, Kapoor is ready to amplify his energy, set bolder aspirations, and embrace the new year with renewed vigour and ambition. Anil Kapoor Turns 68: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn Pen Heartfelt Birthday Messages to ‘Subedar’ Actor.

On Tuesday, Anil shared a video on his Instagram handle, showcasing some of his most cherished moments with his wife and children and highlights from his films over the year. The video provides a glimpse into the actor’s personal and professional life, capturing precious family moments alongside scenes from his 2024 movie releases. For the caption, he wrote, “2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way, and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger... Let’s rage 2025!”

Anil Kapoor’s 2024 Recap

On the professional front, 2024 was a successful year for Anil. He appeared in films such as Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. He is also excited about his upcoming release Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa fame The action drama is set to release soon on Prime Video. Subedaar was announced by the streamer in March this year. ‘Subedaar’ Teaser: Anil Kapoor Reveals Sneak Peek of His Intense Character for Prime Video Film on His 68th Birthday (Watch Video).

Touted as an "action-packed thriller," the film follows Subedar Arjun Singh as he adjusts to civilian life, grappling with a strained relationship with his daughter and the broader societal issues around him. Next, he will star in War 2, where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Telugu actor NTR Jr Anil Kapoor also has “Alpha” lined up, in which he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

