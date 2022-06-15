New York [US], June 15 (ANI): Rolling Loud is coming to Citi Field in Queens, New York this September, making waves with the all-star lineup, as announced on Tuesday.

As per Billboard, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj and Future are set to headline the third annual festival, which will also feature performances by hip-hop heavyweights including Pusha T, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, BIA, Fat Joe, Fivio Foreign, Busta Rhymes, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, Dream Doll and many more.

The festival will take place at the New York Stadium from September 23 to 25, and the tickets will go on sale at 12 pm ET on Friday, June 17. The tickets would be available on their official website.

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud announced its first festival in Canada in April. The Canada festival is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 11 at Ontario Place in central Toronto, with the headliners in the face of Dave, Future and Wizkid.

The festival franchise is continuing a massive year of success, and it warmed up for a loaded concert season with a standout showcase at South by Southwest (SXSW), headlined by Don Toliver and showcasing some of hip-hop's hottest up-and-comers, as per Billboard. (ANI)

