Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): American football player Aaron Rodgers, during Saturday night's NFL Honours, accepted this year's Most Valuable Player award, and while receiving the accolade, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he's engaged.

According to Page Six, this revelation by the 37-year-old football player came days after reports surfaced a and actor Shailene Woodley are dating.

"It's an honour to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," Rodgers said during the broadcast.

Rodgers also thanked his fiancee during his acceptance speech without naming names.

Earlier this week, E! News reported that Rodgers and Woodley had been keeping their romance "private and low key."

"They have seen each other and been in touch," a source said.

"They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other," added the source.

Rodgers split from girlfriend Danica Patrick in July after two years of dating. He previously dated actor Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017.

As for Woodley, who appeared in HBO's "Big Little Lies" and the "Divergent" film series, she was linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.

Per Page Six, Rodgers recently finished his 16th season in Green Bay, with the Packers falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last month's NFC Championship game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)