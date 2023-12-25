Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming dance track 'Tera Hoke Nachda Phira' starring Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma on Monday unveiled the song's teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared the teaser which he captioned, "Get ready to turn up the volume and dance like never before on #TeraHokeNachdaPhira! Song out on 27th December!"

The short teaser features a few glimpses of Aayush and Aisha.

Sung by Stebin Ben and composed by Lijo George, the song is penned by Shyam Sidhawat.

The full song will be out on December 27.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ruslaan'. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Earlier the makers unveiled a teaser of the film.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performed high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser offering a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, shot against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Aisha, on the other hand, was a part of John Abraham's action film 'Satyamev Jayate'. (ANI)

