Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tajikistani social media sensation and 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik arrived outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Thursday to meet the star after the release of the film 'Pathaan'.

Abdu joined hundreds of fans gathered outside SRK's house with a sweet message for King Khan. 'Pathaan' was released on Wednesday.

Rozik was seen coming out of the sunroof of his car with a placard hanging around his neck which read, "I still haven't made it until I meet you. I love you SRK. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan."

Abdu waved and smiled at people gathered outside SRK's house.

Soon after he visited SRK's bungalow videos and photos surfaced online.

Abdu gained popularity in India after featuring in Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

'Pathaan' has received massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has welcomed the actor on his movie in four years. The film also entered Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' is Bollywood's biggest opener as it minted Rs 106 crore gross, worldwide, on the first day of its release.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It has been produced by Yash Raj Films.

The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. (ANI)

