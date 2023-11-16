Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned a year older on Thursday.

On the special occasion, daddy Abhishek took to Instagram and dropped a lovely wish for his little one.

"Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest. [?]," he wrote.

Abhishek also posted a throwback image in which he is seen holding baby Aaradhya in his arms.

The father-daughter duo's priceless image has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Happy birthday Araadhya [?][?][?][?]," jewellery designer Farah Khan commented.

Actor Sikandar Kher dropped a string of red heart emojis.

"[?][?][?]," Sikandar commented.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'Ghoomer'. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience. She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023. (ANI)

