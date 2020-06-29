Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday announced that his upcoming film 'The Big Bull' will be released on the OTT platform.

The 'Guru' star put out the movie's first look poster on Instagram and announced that the movie will be released on 'Disney Plus Hotstar VIP Multiplex.'

In the poster, Abhishek bore an uncanny resemblance to a businessman as he is seen engrossed in deep thinking. The poster read, "The man who sold dreams to India".

Along with the post, the 'Dhoom' star wrote, "#TheBigBull - an exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. So thrilled to get this home delivered to you where you will get to watch the First Day First Show with #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex only on @disneyplushotstarvip."

Earlier in the day, during a virtual interaction on Hotstar VIP, Bachchan said that he is working with Devgn for the second time after 'Bol Bachchan,' and also launched the poster of 'The Big Bull'. Sharing the plot of the film, he said that the story was based in the late 80s and early 90s in Mumbai.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the movie also features Ileana D'cruz in a pivotal role. (ANI)

