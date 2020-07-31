Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Taking a late-night walk in the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday spoke about the light at the end of the tunnel as he shared a picture of an empty corridor.

"Light at the end of the tunnel!#late night walks," wrote the 'Guru' actor alongside the picture he posted on Instagram. The picture captures a long shot of an empty corridor from the Mumbai hospital.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the frontline warriors fighting the pandemic and penned a blog on Instagram.

He wrote, "They that relentlessly, selflessly, dedicate their time and energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients, also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief. Here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day."

The 'Don' star also posted a prayer for the frontline warriors on Instagram.

Senior Bachchan was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Since then, the actor has been making efforts to update his legion of followers about his health through social media platforms. (ANI)

