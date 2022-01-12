Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): January 12 holds a special place in actor Abhishek Bachchan's heart as on the particular date 15 years ago, his movie 'Guru' was released.

Marking the special occasion, Abhishek took to Instagram and posted a video of one his famous scenes from the hit film.

Also Read | Lohri 2022 Songs Playlist: From SRK-Preity Zinta’s ‘Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve’ to ‘Sundri Mundri Hoye,’ Give a Musical Touch to Your Celebrations.

"15 years! Time flies," he captioned the clip.

Released in 2007, the Mani Ratnam directorial narrated the story of a villager who goes on to become one of the biggest business tycoons in Indian history.

Also Read | Actor Siddharth Booked by Hyderabad Police for Derogatory Comment Against Saina Nehwal.

Abhishek's post left social media users nostalgic.

"One of my fav films bro !! You were beyond exceptional!! See you soon," actor Amit Sadh commented.

"This film is the best. Guru bhai rocks," a fan wrote.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, and Mithun Chakraborty also featured in 'Guru'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)