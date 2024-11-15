Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Aditi Govitrikar on Friday morning offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala town in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

For the sacred visit, she opted for a white ethnic suit.

Earlier in the morning, actor Vishwak Sen was also spotted seeking blessings at the Tirumala temple.

After offering prayers, he spoke to the media and mentioned that this was his third visit to Lord Venkateswara temple this year.

Recently, actor Varun Tej Konidela also visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple and sought the divine blessings of Lord Balaji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was recently seen in the film 'Matka'.The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhry, along with a strong supporting cast including Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P Ravi Shankar.It is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. (ANI)

