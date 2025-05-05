Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Ajaz Khan has found himself at the center of a growing controversy surrounding the Ullu app's latest show, 'House Arrest,' which he hosts.

The Amboli Police in Mumbai have issued summons to Khan and the owner of the Ullu app after the platform was accused of streaming obscene content.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR following a complaint filed by a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker. The police have already recorded the statement of the app's manager.

Khan and the app's owner have now been directed to appear before the investigating officer to provide their statements.

The show sparked controversy after a purported video clip from the show went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. Since then, the show which began streaming on April 11, 2025, has faced heavy criticism from political and social groups, with many calling the show vulgar and demanding government action.

House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz Khan, began streaming on the Ullu app on April 11, 2025, and is described as an uncensored version of popular captive reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp. The series features 12 contestants--nine women and three men--confined in a luxury villa and asked to perform a series of tasks.

Maharashtra State Women's Commission president Rupali Chakankar said that many women have complained about the vulgar questions being asked from the contestants in the show.

She stated that a letter asking them to take action has been written to the Maharashtra DGP, and a case has also been registered in the matter.

"We have received many complaints about this show stating that the contestants in the show are asked vulgar questions and also asked to do similar actions. We have written to the DGP office to take action. A case has been registered in this matter", she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Ajaz Khan was booked by the Charkop Police in Mumbai after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape.According to the woman, Khan sexually assaulted her after promising marriage and a role in his web show.

As per the complaint, Ajaz invited the woman to host his show House Arrest, which streams on the Ullu app. During the shoot, Khan proposed to her and later promised to marry her after converting to her religion. The complaint also alleges that the actor invited her to his home, where he sexually assaulted her.Police have registered the case under sections 64, 64(2)(M), 69, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Last month, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre, OTT, and social media platforms on a PIL seeking directions to take appropriate steps to prohibit the streaming of obscene content.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih observed that the plea raised an issue of "important concern" and sought a response from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Alt Balaji, Ullu, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Meta Inc, Google, Mubi, Apple, and others on the PIL seeking regulation of obscene content on OTT platforms and social media. (ANI)

