Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 23: Ganesh Housing Limited hosted a high-level seminar on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) at its flagship development, Million Minds Tech City SEZ on S.G Highway, Ahmedabad on the 20st February, 2026. Conducted under the guidance of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the seminar brought together policymakers, industry leaders and SEZ administrators to assess how the trade agreement could reshape export competitiveness, capital flows and sectoral expansion across Gujarat. The session was chaired by Shri Omprakash Bishnoi, Joint Development Commissioner, SEZ Cluster, Ahmedabad, along with Mr. Aman Mehta, Head - Revenue Department, Ganesh Housing Limited.

Discussions focused on the strategic role of Special Economic Zones in accelerating export growth, reducing trade frictions and strengthening India's integration into global value chains. The technical session was led by Shri Amish Khandhar, Chartered Accountant, KMS Chartered Associates, who outlined the key benefits of the India-UK FTA for Special Economic Zones, including enhanced trade access, reduction in non-tariff barriers, improved export facilitation and long-term growth opportunities for Indian enterprises. Furthermore, special focus was placed on IT/ITES and semiconductor SEZs, reflecting the strategic role of these sectors in India's evolving global economic engagement.

Commenting on this, Mr. Shekhar Patel, MD & CEO, Ganesh Housing Ltd, said, "For many global companies, the decision to expand into India comes down to three things -- stability, compliance and long-term viability. Trade agreements like this strengthen confidence, but the on-ground ecosystem has to match that ambition. Our intent with Million Minds Tech City SEZ is to provide that reliability and scale, especially for technology and GCC-driven businesses looking at Gujarat as a serious base."

Spread across a future-ready campus with some of the largest contiguous office floor plates in the city starting from ~42,000 sq. ft., Million Minds Tech City offers IGBC Platinum-rated sustainable infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities and a strategic address on S.G. Highway. By facilitating conversations at the intersection of trade policy, global investment and next-generation workspaces at Million Minds Tech City SEZ, Ganesh Housing aims to play a catalytic role in shaping Ahmedabad's evolution as a competitive commercial and export hub.

As India advances its trade partnerships and recalibrates its export strategy, such industry-government dialogues will play a pivotal role in translating agreements into tangible economic outcomes for enterprises operating on the ground.

About Ganesh Housing Limited

Ganesh Housing Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stands as a pioneering force in India's real estate sector with over five decades of excellence. The company made history as one of the first real estate developers to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and financial governance.

The company has demonstrated remarkable growth, having completed over 22 million square feet of development. Their diverse portfolio encompasses Grade A+ commercial spaces, luxury residential properties, villas, industrial hubs, and data centers. Their commitment to quality is validated by their ISO 9001:2015 certification. Ganesh Housing's diverse portfolio also features signature developments such as Magnet Corporate Park , GCP Business Centre, Maple Trade Centre, Sundarban Epitome, Shangrilla Bunglows Series, Maple Series, and Maple Tree Garden Homes, reflecting the company's commitment to quality, comfort, and value. Beyond real estate, Ganesh Housing is committed to social responsibility through initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a positive community impact alongside business growth.

About Million Minds Tech City

Ganesh Housing's flagship project, Million Minds Tech City, represents their most ambitious venture to date. Located at Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad's Central Business District, this 65-acre integrated township offers 18 million square feet of premier development. Designed by globally acclaimed RSP Architects and managed by international infrastructure leader Tishman Speyer, the project exemplifies modern urban planning. The development allocates 80% to high-end Grade A commercial spaces and 20% to luxury residential offerings, creating a dynamic walk-to-work ecosystem. The project features IT parks, luxury residences, a premium hotel, retail spaces, and over 1.2 million square feet of world-class amenities, including innovative features like floating gardens. The project's IGBC Platinum certification underscores the company's commitment to sustainable development.

