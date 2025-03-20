Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): 'Hangover' fame actor Jonah Hill is set to direct and star in the comedy feature 'Cut Off' for Warner Bros, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film has landed a 10 million USD California tax credit and is expected to begin production later this year. The makers have not yet revealed the cast.

Also Read | 'If They Have Evidence Then They Must Produce It in Court': Uddhav Thackeray on Plea Filed by Disha Salian's Father in Bombay High Court.

The movie centres on a pair of brother twins whose wealthy parents stop supporting them financially, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Hill recently wrapped production on the Apple feature Outcome, which is slated for release later this year and stars Hill opposite Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer. Hill produced the film through his Strong Baby banner alongside Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin.

Also Read | 'Nadaaniyan': Was Debutant Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan's Voice AI-Generated in the Netflix Film? Here's What We Know.

'Outcome' will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill's production house Strong Baby is also behind the Benito Skinner-led series Overcompensating from Amazon and A24.

Hill's previous movies as director include Mid90s and the Netflix documentary Stutz. His recent onscreen credits include You People, Don't Look Up, The Beach Bum and Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot.

He earned Oscar nominations for best-supporting actor for his roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Additionally, Hill has starred in such comedy features as Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 21 Jump Street and its sequel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)