Mumbai, March 20: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday denied any connection between his family and the Disha Salian case, emphasising that if evidence exists, it should be presented in court. He pointed out that his family has worked for the people for six to seven generations and has no link to this issue. Thackeray also warned that making false allegations can backfire. Thackeray's statement comes in response to allegations that his son, Aaditya Thackeray, was involved in Disha Salian's death. Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha's father, Satish Salian, claimed that Aaditya Thackeray was a suspect in the case and that corrupt police officials had attempted to cover it up during Uddhav Thackeray's government.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "If they have evidence then they must produce it in court as this matter is going on in the court. 6 to 7 generations of my family have worked for the people and we have no connection with this issue. If you are making false allegations on someone, then it can boomerang on you too. What happened to the investigation of other cases like murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. His daughter is demanding justice." Disha Salian Death Case: 'Lies Could Backfire on Those Spreading Them', Says Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, lawyer of Satish Salian (father of deceased), on Thursday levelled serious allegations against former Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, labelling him as an "accused" in the Disha Salian death case. He also accused former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of "not wanting" to take action against Thackeray. Furthermore, Ojha alleged that "corrupt" police officials tried to cover up the case.

Ojha highlighted that the case was not new, but rather a delayed investigation that gained momentum after the change in government. He also demanded an investigation into the call records of Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray from 2020 onwards. "During the murder, Uddhav Thackeray's government was there (in Maharashtra), and the accused was his son Aaditya Thackeray. The corrupt police officials tried to cover up the case. After 2.5 years, Shinde's government came, and Fadnavis was the Home Minister. This matter has not come all of a sudden," Ojha told ANI.

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation into his daughter's death in June 2020. The petition urges the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai. Disha Salian Brutally Assaulted and Murdered, Says Father of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager, As He Moves HC and Seeks FIR Against Aaditya Thackeray.

In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

