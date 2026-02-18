Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Febraury 18 (ANI): Actor Nithya Menen has taken a new step in her film journey. The National Award-winning actress has announced that she is entering film production with her own banner, Keyuri Productions.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news. In the post, Nithya spoke about what films mean to her and why she decided to produce movies.

Also Read | 'Kennedy': Sunny Leone Opens Up on Her 'Disbelief' at Being Cast in Anurag Kashyap's Film.

"Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation - both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly," wrote Nithya.

"Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. While that has been my process and intention since the first day I began acting , it will continue to remain the intention while I now produce films. I present to you - Keyuri Productions," she added.

Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri To Make a Movie on Operation Sindoor Produced by Bhushan Kumar? Here's What We Know.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU25OS8E1hr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Nithya Menen began her film journey as a child artist in the 1998 French-Indian English film Hanuman. The actress made her debut as a lead actress with the Kannada film 7 O' Clock in 2006. Over the years, she became a known face in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

She received wide attention in the Telugu film industry after her role in Ala Modalaindi in 2011. Known for choosing strong roles, Nithya is often praised for her honest performances and dedication to her work.

In 2024, Nithya Menen won the National Film Award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)