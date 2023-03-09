Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik's postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Bollywood actor passed away earlier this morning and his body was bought to Deen Dayal Hospital at 5:30 am and has been kept in Deen Dayal Hospital's mortuary. Satish Kaushik Dies at 66: Actor-Director’s Last Insta Post Was Pics of Him Celebrating Holi 2023 at Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi’s House With Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Mahima Chaudhry.

Kaushik's postmortem will be done at 11 am. His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce the sad news earlier this morning. "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" Anupam Kher said in a tweet. Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Actor Known for His Role in Scam 1992, Mr India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron Is No More.

Satish attended the holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. He came to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick. Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter.

