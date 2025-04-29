Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Actress Ashika Ranganath visited Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Tuesday.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

She looked stunning in a traditional yellow and white saree as she appeared to be exiting the temple after completing the necessary prayer rituals.

The actress greeted her fans and clicked selfies with them.

Ashika is a renowned actress in the Kannada film industry. She is known for films like Raambo 2, Raymo and Madhagaja.

Earleir this month, actress Kayadu Lohar visited Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

She looked stunning in her traditional red attire as she visited the temple.

Kayadu Lohar is a model and actress who works in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the 2021 Kannada film Mugilpete. She is best known for her role in the 2025 Tamil language film 'Dragon'.

Her first Malayalam film, 'Pathonpatham Noottandu', was released in September 2022. Alluri, her first Telugu film, was released on September 23, 2022. I Prem U, her first Marathi film, was released in March 2023, and Dragon, her first Tamil film, was released on February 21, 2025. (ANI)

